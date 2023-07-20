Video | Umar Nurmagomedov shares footage of injury that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

Umar Nurmagomedov has shared footage of the injury that has forced him out of his scheduled fight with Cory Sandhagen.

Later this summer, Umar Nurmagomedov was set for the biggest fight of his career thus far. He was going to face off with Cory Sandhagen, one of the top bantamweight in the world. Unfortunately, as a result of an injury, that’ll no longer be taking place.

RELATED: REPORT | UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV FORCED OUT OF UFC NASHVILLE MAIN EVENT AGAINST CORY SANDHAGEN

The promotion is currently searching frantically for a replacement for the main event, with Sandhagen still expected to compete. As for Nurmagomedov, he needs to focus on his recovery before he can even think about getting back in the cage.

During a recent video released to social media, Umar has revealed that an apparent shoulder injury did the damage, with 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling providing his reaction.