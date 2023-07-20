Video | Umar Nurmagomedov shares footage of injury that forced him out of Cory Sandhagen fight

By Harry Kettle - July 20, 2023

Umar Nurmagomedov has shared footage of the injury that has forced him out of his scheduled fight with Cory Sandhagen.

Umar Nurmagomedov

Later this summer, Umar Nurmagomedov was set for the biggest fight of his career thus far. He was going to face off with Cory Sandhagen, one of the top bantamweight in the world. Unfortunately, as a result of an injury, that’ll no longer be taking place.

RELATED: REPORT | UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV FORCED OUT OF UFC NASHVILLE MAIN EVENT AGAINST CORY SANDHAGEN

The promotion is currently searching frantically for a replacement for the main event, with Sandhagen still expected to compete. As for Nurmagomedov, he needs to focus on his recovery before he can even think about getting back in the cage.

During a recent video released to social media, Umar has revealed that an apparent shoulder injury did the damage, with 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling providing his reaction.

Nurmagomedov’s woes

After taking a shot from his AKA training partner and turning away, Nurmagomedov appears to favor his shoulder before the video cuts out. Hopefully, it’s not too serious, and we can see him back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Right now, the 27-year-old holds an unbeaten 16-0 record in mixed martial arts. He’s 4-0 in the UFC, with many tipping him to become a world champion one day.

The Nurmagomedov family has a rich history in MMA and it feels like they’re only just getting started. This is definitely the kind of setback he wouldn’t have wanted, but perhaps it’s the sort of adversity he needs to go through in preparation for facing the elite of the division.

When do you think Umar Nurmagomedov will be able to return from this injury issue? When he does, do you think he will take on another highly ranked competitor? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

