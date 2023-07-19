Report | Umar Nurmagomedov forced out of UFC Nashville main event against Cory Sandhagen

UFC Nashville has taken a hit as Umar Nurmagomedov is reportedly out of his main event fight against Cory Sandhagen.

According to The Schmozone podcast, Nurmagomedov is out of the scrap and the UFC is now looking for a replacement to fight Sandhagen on short notice. UFC Nashville is set to go down on Saturday, August 5 which is just over two weeks ago, so whether or not the UFC will be able to find a short-notice opponent is uncertain.

BREAKING 🚨: Per sources, UFC is looking for replacement opponent for Cory Sandhagen on August 5 #UFCNashville — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) July 19, 2023

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen was a fight many fans were looking forward to as it was likely going to be a title eliminator fight. As well, it would be the first time Nurmagomedov was fighting a ranked opponent and Sandhagen was equally excited to test his skills as the undefeated fighter.