Yoel Romero takes a shot at Israel Adesanya with “Captain Phillips” meme

Top UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero took a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on Thursday night with a hilarious “Captain Phillips”-inspired meme.

Romero and Adesanya have engaged in a war of words on social media and in interviews lately with a potential fight between the two rivals on the horizon. With No. 1 contender Paulo Costa injured and unavailable to compete until next summer, Romero has been bandied about as Adesanya’s next potential opponent. Both men have said they have agreed to the matchup, but for whatever reason, it hasn’t been officially booked by the UFC yet as the promotion sorts out its Q1 2020 fight calender.

Always with a strong Twitter game, Romero continued to take shots at Adesanya on social media this week, tagging Adesanya in a hilarious meme featuring ‘the captain’ from the Tom Hanks movie “Captain Phillips.” Check out what Romero sent to Adesanya on Twitter below.

“I’m telling my kids this was @stylebender #iseeyousoonboi”

The caption in the meme reads, ‘I am the captain now.’

Romero and Adesanya seem locked in on a collision course for the UFC middleweight title. Although Romero is currently on a two-fight losing skid with decision defeats to Costa and former champ Robert Whittaker in his last two bouts, “The Soldier of God” remains a highly-respected fighter at 185lbs. Fans, media and fellow fighters all know how dangerous Romero and how much Adesanya is taking a risk fighting him. So while the fight may not make sense on paper considering Romero’s losing skid, it’s still a fight fans want to see.

At this point, Romero and Adesanya are just waiting for the UFC to send the contracts. Both guys want the fight, the fans want it, and the media agree it’s a reasonable matchup, so it’s just up now to UFC president Dana White and the matchmakers to send the contracts out.

Do you think the UFC will give Yoel Romero the next UFC middleweight title shot against Israel Adesanya?