Floyd Mayweather says he’s coming out of retirement in 2020, Dana White shares Instagram post

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather said on social media Thursday night he’s coming out of retirement, and UFC president Dana White was quick to share the news.

Mayweather announced on his Instagram lately Thursday that he is coming out of retirement in 2020. This is what he wrote.

“Coming out of retirement in 2020”

White was quick to re-post the photo of Mayweather on his own Instagram account, which has quickly led to speculation that White and Mayweather may have come to a deal.

On Wednesday night, Mayweather and White were shown sitting beside each other at the L.A. Clippers vs. Boston Celtics NBA game in Los Angeles. Mayweather shared a photo of the two sitting courtside on his Instagram.

“@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020. #boxing #UFC #mma #mayweatherpromotions”

The question is now, what are Mayweather and White working on?

For months now, White has teased Zuffa Boxing. What better way to lead off White’s boxing venture with a bang than with Mayweather as the headliner. Such a partnership is something that could be very lucrative for both sides. Then again, Mayweather also said recently in an interview with Yahoo! Sports that he’s done with boxing. It’s hard to say what the actual truth is at this point.

But if White and Mayweather were to come to an agreement on some sort of deal, it wouldn’t be the first time as White and Mayweather have been no stranger to co-promotion in the past. In 2017 White allowed UFC superstar Conor McGregor to fight outside his UFC contract against Mayweather, an agreement that all parties profited from. Perhaps White and Mayweather have come up with another deal that benefits all sides. At this point, it’s pure speculation.

Do you think UFC president Dana White and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have worked out some sort of deal for his return?