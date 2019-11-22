Luke Rockhold says he’d consider returning if UFC adds 195-pound division

Luke Rockhold has come out and said he is happy not fighting and isn’t sure if he will ever return to the Octagon.

For the former UFC middleweight champion, if this is the end of his career, he has no regrets about it and is happy that he is healthy.

“I would have looked back with no regrets. It’s all part of the process, it’s all part of the journey, and you move along, you learn and you move forward,” Rockhold said to Submission Radio. “So, I’m a happy person, content with where I’m at, and I’ll let the future decide.

“I’m 35 but I feel like I’m younger than most of these guys in their 20’s. So, I’m healthy and I’m just living my life,” he continued. “I’m gonna do what I do for now, and if it comes back at some point, so be it. And I don’t foresee that at this point. I’m pretty happy with what I’m doing, and I’m jumping into some other paths. There’s lots left to conquer.”

If Luke Rockhold were to return, many point to him rematching Chris Weidman. Yet, he says he is no interested in that. Instead, he says what would interest him into returning is a 195-pound division. He knows he is too big for middleweight and too small for light heavyweight, as evident by his last fight.

“Weight issues, trying to make weight. For me, I feel like I’m killing myself to get down to 185, so I don’t see it,” he said. “That was my reasoning. More weight classes, add them in. Where’s that 195-weight division? Then maybe I think about coming back.”

Although Rockhold wants a 195-pound division, it seems unlikely the division will be added.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/21/2019.