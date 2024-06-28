UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Missed Weight

The UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 28th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It will be tomorrow, Saturday, June 29th, that UFC 303 will get underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) going up against former champion Jiri Prochazka (30-4 MMA) for the second time. The two fighters originally met back in November of 2023 where it was Pereira defeating Prochazka by TKO at UFC 295.

‘Poatan’ last fought and defeated Jamahal Hill (12-2 MMA) by KO this past April at the historic UFC 300.

‘BJP’ will be looking for gold on Saturday night after his most recent KO victory over Aleksandar Rakic (14-4 MMA) this past April.

The co-main event of UFC 303 will feature Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA) going up against Diego Lopes (24-6 MMA) in a featherweight bout.

‘T-City’ is hot off a submission victory over Yair Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) this past February.

Lopes has won 3 in a row coming into Saturday’s battle, his most recent victory coming against Sodiq Yusuff (13-4 MMA) this past April at UFC 300.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC 303 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alex Pereira (204.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)

Brian Ortega (155) vs. Diego Lopes (155)

Anthony Smith (206) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)

Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)

Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Michael Page (171)

UFC 303 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)

Charles Jourdain (146) vs. Jean Silva (147.5) *

Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (136)

UFC 303 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)

Ricky Simon (136) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)

* Missed Weight

Will you be watching UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka’ this Saturday? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!