WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”

Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims.

The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.

A rematch would never materialize: Jones relinquished the title shortly after when the UFC refused to renegotiate his pay. Reyes would fight Jan Blachowicz for the vacant light heavyweight title and lose via second round TKO. Several months later, Jiri Prochazka would batter Reyes so badly Dom took a year and a half off to “take care of his brain.”

Now Dominick Reyes is set to return on the stacked UFC 281 card against Ryan Spann. It’s an event so stacked, in fact, that Reyes didn’t make it onto the pay-per-view portion of the card. And he’s not the featured prelim. According to a lineup released on ESPN, Reyes vs. Spann will open the televised prelim portion of UFC 281. That didn’t sit well with ‘The Devastator.’

“Wtf! Okay mfers I see I fkin see,” Reyes wrote in a since-deleted Twitter post.

Either way, 🖕 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 13, 2022

Thing is it’s not about proving shit, I’ve proven my shit. it’s about disrespect — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 13, 2022

Honestly guys we will see what happens either way I’m goin home with a bag! Thanks for the support #teamreyes — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 13, 2022

The UFC regularly shuffles the order of fights leading up to an event, meaning it may have been a bit premature (and possibly counter-productive) of Reyes to flip out on social media about it. That may be why he deleted his initial complaint and pinned a new message about the situation to the top of his Twitter page.

“Honestly guys we will see what happens,” he wrote. “Either way I’m goin home with a bag! Thanks for the support.”

The current bout order has a bout between unranked middleweights Andre Petroski and Wellington Turman in the ‘featured prelim’ slot above Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield, Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez, and Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann. It’s an interesting choice given this is Edgar’s retirement bout and Reyes’ credentials. As Reyes said, we’ll have to wait and see what happens to the fight order as the event approaches.

Did the UFC do Dominick dirty putting him so low on the UFC 281 card? Let us know what you think in the comments!

