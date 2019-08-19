What’s next for the stars of UFC 241?

UFC 241 has come and gone. In the main event of this stacked pay-per-view card, we saw Stipe Miocic challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title. The card also featured the return of the fan favorite Nate Diaz, who took on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event.

In the end, Miocic TKO’d Cormier in the fourth round to reclaim the heavyweight title. Diaz, meanwhile, beat Pettis by unanimous decision to get back into the win column.

Here is what we think should be next for these four fighters after UFC 241.

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic claimed Daniel Cormier won the lottery with a lucky punch in their first fight. At UFC 241, he went a long way toward proving that by pulverizing Cormier’s body and scoring a TKO win in the fourth round.

From here, a trilogy fight between the two decorated heavyweights makes sense — if Daniel Cormier decides to stick around. But, if he does retire as many think he will, a rematch between Miocic and Francis Ngannou is a fight that needs to happen. Even though the two fought at UFC 220 in January of 2018, Ngannou has looked miles better since then. He has finished three accomplished opponents in the first round since then, but we have yet to see his wrestling be tested again.

After UFC 241, Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 should happen if Cormier doesn’t want the trilogy.

Daniel Cormier

The future of Daniel Cormier is unknown. UFC 241 could have very well been the final fight of his career, and if it was, he can walk away with his head held high.

If he wants to continue the Miocic trilogy fight makes the most sense. However, the Jon Jones trilogy fight is always there, too.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz practically booked his own fight in his post-fight speech when he called out Jorge Masvidal. The two are fan favorites and a matchup between them is almost guaranteed to produce fireworks. It’s a fight that could headline a Fight Night card but would probably be better suited for a co-main event on a pay-per-view later this year.

The fight could also serve as a number one contender bout at welterweight where the winner could take on the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington.

Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis really wanted this fight. Unfortunately, he just couldn’t get anything going in the cage at UFC 241, and it is now back to the drawing board. But, there is no question his next fight should be at welterweight, the question of who he fights is the big one.

“Showtime” is in the business of fun fights and big fights, so what better opponent than Robbie Lawler, who always brings it. The two are both looking to get back into the win column and could headline a Fight Night card.

Who do you think should be next for these four fighters after UFC 241?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/19/2019.