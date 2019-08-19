VIDEO | Nate Diaz uses ‘The Stockton Slap’ at UFC 241

Nate Diaz’ signature ‘Stockton slap’ was back on display against his opponent Anthony Pettis at UFC 241.

The welterweight fighters went at it for three rounds, with Diaz ultimately securing the unanimous decision victory. In the midst of the fight, Diaz certainly did his Stockton homies proud with his signature move.

See it below (via Streetfight Bancho on Twitter):

The Stockton Slap has become a key weapon in the Diaz arsenal. Nate’s brother, Nick Diaz utilized the slap to antagonize Robbie Lawler in their UFC 47 bout in 2004 — and on many other occasions. However, the maneuver reached iconic status when Nate Diaz slapped up Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

The slap used by Nate and Nick is a way of simultaneously asserting authority and fighting intelligence all in one badass move. Get the full Stockton slapping experience below:

After his victory over Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz called for a fight with streaking welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal seems more than willing to accept this challenge.

“In a heartbeat, we’re signing,” Masvidal told The Mac Life when asked how he’d react of a fight with Diaz was offered. “I’ve been chasing the belt for 16 years, but that’s such a fight for me, for the fans, for the sport, and it’s two Latin dogs just going at it. We haven’t seen that in the sport too much. We need to see it. You’re just going to lock up two dogs in the cage and let them go. Let’s find out what happens. That’s a fight I would love. If that fight gets offered, we’re taking it.”

Masvidal, of course, is known for his no-nonsense approach to the fight game, and likely wouldn’t take kindly to being Stockton Slapped. Time will tell if Nate Diaz has the guts to unleash the maneuver in this prospective fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/19/2019.