What’s next for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier after UFC 252?

In the main event of UFC 252, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier had their trilogy bout for the heavyweight title and perhaps being known as the greatest of all-time.

Ahead of the fight, there was speculation it could be the final fight for both men but Miocic put those claims to bed. Yet, Cormier was having his retirement fight and leave the sport on top. However, that was not the case as it was Miocic winning the trilogy fight by unanimous decision in a very competitive fight.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Stipe Miocic

There is no question Stipe Miocic is the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time. He has the most heavyweight title defenses. He’s also beaten the who’s who of the division from Cormier to Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum among others.

Now, following his win over Cormier, there are really two options for Stipe Miocic. Those being a rematch against Francis Ngannou or a superfight with Jon Jones. The light heavyweight champion was tweeting a lot about moving up and revealed how he would beat Miocic.

Yet, we have seen the talk of Jones moving up before which never happened. So, I think Stipe Miocic’s next fight will be the rematch against Francis Ngannou. It is a fight many fans want to see. It would most likely happen in early to mid-2021 once Miocic heals up from this title defense.

Daniel Cormier

Normally, this part is about matchmaking what is next, but that won’t be needed here for Daniel Cormier. He said it would be his retirement fight win or lose. So, I do believe that is the case meaning there will be no matchmaking needed.

So, for Cormier, he goes off into the media set of things with his commentating role with the UFC, rankings adjustor for UFC 4, and the multiple roles he has at ESPN. Although Cormier did not get to ride off into the sunset as he wanted, he still goes down as one of the best to ever do it and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Enjoy the retirement Cormier.

Do you think Stipe Miocic will fight Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones next?