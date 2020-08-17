Photo | Sean O’Malley “humbled” following loss at UFC 252

Sean O’Malley has given his “humbled” response to his first career loss at UFC 252.

The hype train surrounding the surging bantamweight contender O’Malley took an abrupt turn for the worse in the co-main event of UFC 252 last Saturday.

On the card, he took on Marlon “Chito” Vera. An apparent leg injury led to an opportunity for Vera to capitalize. Chito promptly finished off O’Malley with strikes and achieved a TKO stoppage at 4:40 of of round one their showdown.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s pay-per-view event Sean O’Malley took to Twitter where he sent out the following message to his fans.

Love y’all ❤️🙌🏽 — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 16, 2020

Immediately after the fight, Sugar was transported to the hospital where his damaged leg was examined by medical officials. Considering the number of times the fighter’s leg continuously gave out during his UFC 252 clash against Vera, it could be awhile before we see him back in action.

However, the fighter seems completely unfazed by his first loss. On Instagram, he posted his “humbled” response, as he returned to his usual hobbies of smoking weed and gaming.

View this post on Instagram Humbled. A post shared by Sugar Sean O’Malley (@sugaseanmma) on Aug 16, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

“Humbled,” O’Malley wrote in the caption for an Instagram post that showed him decked out in a weed-printed robe while playing a game and surrounded by a cloud of smoke. In the picture, he is accompanied by two women, one of whom is holding a cigar in a Versace gown. His other female pal is turned away and arching her pert derrière in the direction of the camera wearing a black robe.

What do you think of Sugar Sean O’Malley’s “humbled” response to his UFC 252 loss against Marlon Vera?