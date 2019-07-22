What’s next for Leon Edwards and Rafael dos Anjos after UFC San Antonio?

The Octagon returned to San Antonio, Texas on Saturday for UFC on ESPN 4. In the main event, Leon Edwards was taking on Rafael dos Anjos in a pivotal welterweight fight.

In the end, it was Edwards who got it done, as he won by unanimous decision, which will no doubt shake up the welterweight division.

Here is what we think is next for Leon Edwards and Rafael dos Anjos following UFC San Antonio.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards just got the biggest win of his career and will surely be ranked in the top-five. Now, there is a logical fight for him, and that is to fight Jorge Masvidal. If Colby Covington defeats Robbie Lawler in Newark this month, it seems likely he is next in line for the title shot which would result in Masvidal being left without an opponent. In that event, he could take on Edwards. The two have a rivalry and it would no doubt sell after the “three-piece and a soda” incident.

If Masvidal does get the next title shot, a fight against Tyron Woodley makes sense for Edwards. Should Edwards win, he would no doubt be fighting for the welterweight title next.

Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos was recently written off in his career after he had back-to-back losses to Covington and Kamaru Usman. Yet he silenced those critics after he beat Kevin Lee in May, but this fight will no doubt bring them back. The Brazilian just couldn’t get it going as he was outpaced and even out grappled at some points in the fight with Edwards.

Now, “RDA” should take on Stephen Thompson later this year as both are looking to get back into the win column. It would also be a clash of styles as “Wonderboy” would want the fight on the feet. Meanwhile, the Brazilian would probably use his wrestling to look to take the fight to the ground. Regardless, it could serve as a Fight Night main event and mean something in the welterweight division.

