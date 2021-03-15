What’s next for Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad after UFC Vegas 21?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 21, a pivotal welterweight bout headlined the card as Leon Edwards took on Belal Muhammad.

Originally, Edwards was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev, but complications from COVID-19 forced him out of the bout. Muhammad ended up taking the fight on short notice to attempt to become a legit welterweight title contender. However, the fight ended in the second round due to an accidental eye poke by Edwards and declare a No Contest.

Now, following UFC Vegas 21, here is what I think should be next for Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards’ return to the Octagon did not go as planned. Although he didn’t lose, he is in the same position he was in before the fight. That is, he is not yet getting a title shot but none of the top contenders seem like they want to fight him.

Although some have called for a rematch, which does make some sense, Edwards deserves a chance to fight a top-ranked contender. The Englishman was winning the fight and next should face Stephen Thompson which is a fight that should’ve happened months ago.

Thompson has made it clear he is open to the fight but is currently healing up an injury. They can headline a Fight Night card in May or June, and it will be a chance for Leon Edwards to finally earn his desires title shot.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad worked his way up to finally get his chance to fight a top contender and it ended in heartbreak for Muhammad.

Although he did not lose the fight, it is likely he lost his chance to fight Edwards and headline his next card. Muhammad has called for the rematch to happen, yet I just don’t see that happening. Instead, Muhammad could fight Neil Magny when he is healed up from his eye injury. It likely won’t be the main event but could be a co-main on a Fight Night or on the main card of a pay-per-view.

The fight still gives Belal Muhammad a chance to be a top-10 welterweight and could earn a rematch with Leon Edwards down the line.

What do you think should be next for Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad?