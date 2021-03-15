Georges St-Pierre admits he was never a fan of fighting: “I hate it. It’s unbearable.”

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre admits he was never a fan of fighting, saying “I hate it. It’s unbearable.”

St-Pierre is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, so hearing these sorts of comments from him might sound surprising. But GSP said that he doesn’t like fighting, and he explained why in an interview with Complex. According to the Candian legend, the stress that goes along with fighting and the humiliation of losing makes it very hard to do.

“I don’t like the fighting. I hate it. It’s unbearable. The feeling of stress. Not knowing if you will be humiliated or you might get hurt. It’s so hard,” St-Pierre said (via TMZ Sports).

St-Pierre explained further that he stuck around MMA for as long as he did, not because he actually enjoyed the fighting aspect of it, but because he enjoyed winning his fights.

“But when you win a fight, it’s really worth it. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. So that’s why I did it. Not because I love to fight. I love to win,” St-Pierre said.

Now 39 years old, St-Pierre has not stepped into the Octagon since November 2017, when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the UFC middleweight champion. There have been talks in recent years about GSP potentially returning to the Octagon to fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but recently that fight has turned from a dream fight into something that just doesn’t seem possible anymore. At his age and considering that he’s already very wealthy, it just doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense for St-Pierre to step back into the cage again. But in MMA you can never say never, and if the reward is worth the risk, perhaps we might see the all-time great fight one last time.

Do you think we ever see Georges St-Pierre compete in the UFC again?