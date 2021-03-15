Photo | Mirko Cro Cop reveals photos of 18-year-old son Ivan AKA “Cro Cop Junior”

MMA heavyweight legend Mirko Cro Cop revealed photos of his 18-year-old son Ivan, who the former PRIDE and UFC star calls “Cro Cop Junior.”

Cro Cop was one of the most popular combat sports fighters during the 1990s and 2000s, fighting in kickboxing for K-1 and GLORY, while also competing in MMA for organizations such as PRIDE, the UFC, DREAM, RIZIN, and Bellator. He was known for his legendary high kicks and the infamous saying, “right leg, hospital, left leg, cemetery,” as his powerful kicks were what made him famous around the world. Cro Cop had incredible success in combat sports, going 26-8 in kickboxing and 38-11-2, 1 NC in the world of MMA.

Incredible, Cro Cop has actually won his last 10 fights in a row dating back to 2013, with quality wins over the likes of Roy Nelson, Gabriel Gonzaga, and King Mo during that stretch. He actually won the RIZIN Open Weight Grand Prix during that time, not to mention fights in the UFC and Bellator. However, in 2019 Cro Cop announced that he was retiring from MMA after suffering a stroke. But while he might not compete inside the cage anymore, he is still training and keeping in shape, not to mention teaching his son Ivan.

Cro Cop’s son Ivan, who is just 18, is following in the footsteps of his father. Over the last few years, Cro Cop occasionally posted videos of his son doing wrestling training and kickboxing. Now a young man, Cro Cop posted photos of his son, photos that saw a number of other kickboxing legends commenting that he will be just like his dad.

father and son 46 vs 18

cro cop junior

It will be interesting to see if and when Cro Cop Junior makes his kickboxing or MMA debut. The young man has been training under the guidance of his father for years, and now that he’s an adult, there will no doubt be an appetite to see Cro Cop’s son step into the ring or cage. His father may not be able to fight anymore, but the family’s legacy still lives on.

Do you think we will see the son of Mirko Cro Cop make it to the UFC one day?