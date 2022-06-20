UFC fighters react after Joe Rogan trolls U.S. President Joe Biden for falling off his bike

UFC fighters are reacting after Joe Rogan trolled U.S. President Joe Biden for falling off his bike.

The 79 year old Biden was involved in a minor mishap while riding his bike over the weekend near his beach home in Delaware. The President and his First Lady, Jill Biden, were cycling in Cape Henlopen State Park when the incident occurred.

Approaching a group of media and supporters, Biden got his foot caught up and proceeded to fall off his bike. Secret Service were immediately there to help The President back up to his feet.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan. Rogan, 54, posted an image (photoshopped) of him interviewing POTUS (President Of The United States) while he was on the ground following the mishap on his ‘Instagram‘ account. Rogan’s post proceeded to get over 1 million likes and climbing.

The image is purportedly a reference to the interview Rogan conducted with MMA Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) after the Irishman broke his leg during a battle with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264 in July of 2021.

A few of current and former UFC fighters’ commented on Rogan’s post with laughing emoji’s including Kamaru Usman, Donald Cerrone, Renzo Gracie, Cody Garbrandt, Hector Lombard and Pedro Munhoz.

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson commented: “The internet is still undefeated #andstill”. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar commented “Yoooooo”, while Al Iaquinta wrote “Oh nooo”.

President Biden’s is no stranger to having media speculate on his health issues, given his advanced age and this latest bike incident has elicited many reactions in the socio-political realm.

It should be noted that Biden when asked if he was okay after the tumble, simply said:

“I’m good.”

Following the fall, a White House spokesperson said the President did not require any medical attention.

“As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the spokesperson said.

