What’s next for Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz after UFC Vegas 7?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 7, Frankie Edgar was finally making his bantamweight debut against a top-five contender in Pedro Munhoz.

It was a pivotal fight for both men. Edgar was looking to snap his two-fight losing streak and become a top contender at bantamweight with a win. For Munhoz, it was his first fight in over a year, so he was also looking to remind everyone that he’s a legit top-five bantamweight.

Although Munhoz was a sizeable favorite, it was Edgar who got his hand raised by split decision.

Now, following the event, here is what I think should be next for Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz.

Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar is a bantamweight title contender.

For years now, many pundits have said the former UFC lightweight champion is a natural bantamweight. Yet, he had been reluctant to, but on Saturday night he finally became a bantamweight and looked good doing so. He had the reach advantage and was equally as fast as Munhoz and proved he still is an elite fighter.

Following the win, Edgar will still likely need another win or two to earn a title shot and there are a couple of fights that make sense. The future UFC Hall of Famer could fight another legend in Dominick Cruz or Jose Aldo, yet the fight that makes sense is Cory Sandhagen if he beats Marlon Moraes.

The winner of Moraes-Sandhagen will be the number one contender but Moraes and Edgar are close friends so will never fight. If it is Sandhagen, a scrap makes sense given they were supposed to fight in January. The winner of Sandhagen-Edgar would no doubt get the next crack at UFC gold.

However, if it is Moraes who gets his hand raised, Frankie Edgar should fight Jimmie Rivera who is in the top-10 and coming off a nice win.

Pedro Munhoz

Pedro Munhoz’s stock did not drop after this loss. Although he is on a two-fight losing streak the Brazilian had success against Aljamain Sterling and now Edgar. He still belongs in the top-10 of the bantamweight division but no doubt has to win his next fight.

Next time out, Munhoz should fight another ranked bantamweight who needs to get a win and that is Jose Aldo. The former featherweight king is on a three-fight losing streak and 0-2 at 135-pounds. Against Munhoz, it would be a striking battle and could easily headline a Fight Night card later this year.

It is likely Munhoz will need a bit of time off to heal up his injuries, so the fight could happen in late 2020 or early next year.

What do you think should be next for Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz after UFC Vegas 7?