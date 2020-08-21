Pro fighters make their picks for Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

In the main event of UFC Vegas 7, a key bantamweight bout headlines the card as Pedro Munhoz welcomes Frankie Edgar to the division. Heading into the fight, Munhoz is a -265 favorite while the former UFC lightweight champion is a +205 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe bantamweight is where Frankie Edgar should’ve been his entire career as he will pull off the upset and beat Pedro Munhoz.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: That is a tough fight but I am a Frankie Edgar fan. He is a great dude, I’ve fought him, trained with him for a while. So, I’m pulling for Frankie and I think bantamweight is good for him.

Tim Johnson, Bellator heavyweight: I love Frankie Edgar and I think bantamweight is where he belongs and will pull off the upset.

Alonzo Menifield, UFC light heavyweight: I’m a fan of Frankie Edgar so I am pulling for him in that one.

Giga Chikadze, UFC featherweight: They are both my friends. Frankie Edgar and I are managed by Ali and I used to train with Pedro. So, I have a relationship with both and see a path to victory for both men but I honestly don’t know who wins.

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: I think Munhoz gets it done. It hurts me to go against Frankie and I feel like people have been getting the better of him lately.

John Salter, Bellator middleweight: Frankie Edgar moving down to 135 should be interesting. He will finally have a reach advantage and I think he will do good at 135. So, I’ll pick Frankie.

Mike Rodriguez, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Frankie. I think bantamweight is his division and he will use his cardio and wrestling to win.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I love Frankie, I think he is an exciting fight. Munhoz is a great wrestler and showed off his power against Garbrandt. It’s such a close fight but if I had to pick one, I’ll say Frankie.

Andrew Kapel, Bellator middleweight: That is a great matchup. Frankie is in the sunset of his career and Pedro is a sleeper. It is a tough fight, but I actually think Frankie can survive the first round or two and grind out a decision using his wrestling.

Fighters picking Pedro Munhoz: Zak Cummings

Fighters picking Frankie Edgar: Jim Miller, Tim Johnson, Alonzo Menifield, John Salter, Mike Rodriguez, Parker Porter, Andrew Kapel

Undecided: Giga Chikadze