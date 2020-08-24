Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts Jan Blachowicz will defeat Dominick Reyes

Joanna Jedrzejczyk believes Jan Blachowicz will defeat Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jedrzejczyk knows what it takes to become a champion, having reigned the UFC women’s strawweight division from 2015 to 2017. When Blachowicz fights Reyes in September for the belt that Jon Jones recently vacated, he will be more than ready to win the fight. That’s according to his long-time friend and fellow Pole Jedrzejczyk.

She recently spoke with South China Morning Post about the 205lbs title fight.

“He does (have the skills to become champion). He was supposed to fight for this belt so many times, and I feel like he’s ready. I know he’s ready. He’s been training so hard,” Jedrzejczyk said. “It’s been a while since he fought last, but I think it’s the time. I wish he was fighting Jon Jones, but the fight with Reyes is going to be a very interesting match-up, a very tough fight for both of them. It’s very, very interesting.”

Jedrzejczyk wanted to offer her long-time friend some advice ahead of his first UFC title fight adding that she hopes to be there for the fight.

“Just go. If you feel tired, it doesn’t matter how deep you are in camp, if you feel like your body wants to give up, don’t give up. Go and train, because you must be ready for everything and anything because it’s a championship bout. I know that Jan is a hard worker. He has a real fighter’s soul. He’s a warrior. Jan, go for it. Don’t give up,” Jedrzejczyk said.

“I will wait for him in the airport, or I hope that I can make it to the States to watch him live. I’m super, super happy for him.”

