What’s next for Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov after UFC Vegas 30?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 30, Ciryl Gane put his undefeated record on the line in his toughest test to date against the perennial contender, Alexander Volkov.

Gane entered the fight coming off his first main event where he won a lackluster decision over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Volkov, meanwhile, was riding back-to-back TKO wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

Ultimately, it was Gane who got the decision win in a rather competitive fight. It was a back-and-forth striking fight but the Frenchman’s counter striking was too much for Volkov. Now, after UFC Vegas 30, here’s what I think should be next for Gane and Volkov.

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is now 9-0 as a pro and 6-0 in the UFC. However, he is in a weird spot due to the state of the heavyweight division.

Although Gane is ranked in the top-three and likely deserves a title shot, Francis Ngannou will likely defend his belt against Derrick Lewis in the fall. After that, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic also deserve a shot at the belt so, despite the fact Gane said he will wait for the title shot, it makes sense for him to take another fight later this year or early next year.

Gane should no doubt wait and see what happens with Ngannou-Lewis, but after that, it makes sense for him to headline a Fight Night card or be on a pay-per-view against Stipe Miocic. Both men have called for a title shot and there’s no question the winner would earn a crack at the belt.

Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov is now 2-2 in his last four and 3-3 in his last six after losing to Gane. The Russian is still a top contender but will need to face someone below him to prove he belongs in the top-five.

Volkov is someone who can headline Fight Night cards or be on the main card of a pay-per-view and a logical next fight is to face Marcin Tybura. Tybura has turned back the clock and is now on a five-fight winning streak and ranked ninth at heavyweight. For Volkov, it’s a step back in competition to prove he belongs in the top five. Tybura, meanwhile, would earn his shot to fight someone in the top-five and work his way up the heavyweight ranks.

What do you think should be next for Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov after UFC Vegas 30?