Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane future UFC betting odds released

The future betting odds have been released for a potential fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and challenger Ciryl Gane.

Gane defeated Alexander Volkov in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 this past Saturday to improve to 9-0 in MMA including a 6-0 mark in the Octagon. Following the fight, Gane said that he intends to sit out and wait for a title shot against Ngannou, who is slated to take on Derrick Lewis in a rematch in his first UFC heavyweight title defense. The UFC has not confirmed the Ngannou vs. Gane fight by any means, but with this matchup a future possibility, the oddsmakers have opened the odds for a potential fight between the two.

UFC Odds

Francis Ngannou -190

Ciryl Gane +165

Ngannou opened up as a -190 betting favorite, meaning a $190 bet would win $100. As for Gane, he opened up as a +165 betting underdog. That means that a $100 bet wins $165.

Ngannou is coming off of the best win of his UFC career in his last outing when he knocked out Stipe Miocic to claim the promotion’s heavyweight title back at UFC 260 in March. The UFC originally intended to have Ngannou fight Jon Jones in his first title defense, but when the UFC and Jones got into a contract dispute, the promotion decided to get Lewis to fight Ngannou instead. That fight hasn’t been made official yet, but the plan is for it to headline a UFC event in August or September given there have been scheduling conflicts.

Should Ngannou beat Lewis, it’s certainly possible that Gane does get the next crack at the title against his former training partner at the MMA Factory. For now, though, it’s a future matchup, and it will be interesting to see how the odds shift for the fight going foreward.

Who do you think would win a UFC heavyweight fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane?