WATCH | Body cam footage of police talking to Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault released

Body cam footage of the police talking to Colby Covington after the alleged Jorge Masvidal altercation has been released.

In March of 2022 – after Covington beat Masvidal at UFC 272 – Masvidal allegedly jumped and assaulted Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse. The punch allegedly broke Covington’s tooth among other minor injuries.

As of right now, Masvidal has yet to have his trial but a video was released of him being arrested. Now, the body cam footage of the police talking to Covington, who detailed what happened and said it was Masvidal by the sound of his voice and detailed what ‘Gamebred’ was wearing.

The body cam footage blurs out Covington, but he says it was Masvidal who attacked him. The police also talk to witnesses and others around to see if they saw anything or know anything.

Although there was a witness who saw Jorge Masvidal punch Colby Covington, ‘Gamebred’ has made it clear he is innocent.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal said to ESPN Deportes. “I’m not going to let anyone disrespect my family. I can’t talk much because I’m being charged with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.”

Colby Covington (17-3) returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Masvidal. Prior to that, he dropped a decision at UFC 268 to Kamaru Usman for the belt. In his career, Covington holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Rafael dos Anjos, Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia, and Max Griffin among others.

Jorge Masvidal (35-16) is on a three-fight losing skid as he lost to Covington last time out after back-to-back losses to Usman for the title. To earn the title shot, Masvidal won three in a row as he stopped Nate Diaz and knocked out Ben Askren and Darren Till.

