Tito Ortiz reportedly in-discussions to face fitness influencer Big Boy in boxing match: “I still got fight left in me”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz still has some fight in him after all.

‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ has had an interesting last few years. Ortiz famously retired from MMA following a win over Chael Sonnen in 2017, but it was short-lived. The following year, the former titleholder signed with Golden Boy MMA to face Chuck Liddell in a trilogy bout.

Ortiz wound up earning the win by first-round knockout, and later signed to Combate Global. He defeated former WWE star, Alberto Del Rio, by submission in his 2019 promotional debut. Ortiz later embarked on a brief foray into the political field, serving as Mayor pro tempore in Huntington Beach.

However, Tito Ortiz resigned from his position last June and headed to the boxing ring to face Anderson Silva. He wound up being knocked out in round one by ‘The Spider’, but is seemingly still interested in competing in the sport.

Recently, a bodybuilding influencer by the name of Big Boy challenged the former MMA champion to a boxing match. As Ortiz stated on Instagram, he has some fight left in him, and he’d be down for a clash this year.

“This Big Boy cat … he said that I called him out. I never called this guy out,” Ortiz told his Instagram followers. “This guy is talking out of the side of his neck. I’ve never had any problem against him, or with him, I like the guy. He said I called him out which is completely false.” (h/t MMA Mania)

He continued, “The guy wants smoke, let’s light this shit up, let’s do it. I’ve done nothing since I fought Anderson. I still got fight left in me. If this guy wants smoke, make it happen.”

Tito Ortiz’s comments don’t come as a surprise, especially considering his prior comments about retirement. Last year, the former UFC champion stated that he wanted one more bout before he hung up the gloves for good, even calling out Shogun Rua as a possible opponent.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see the boxing match? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!