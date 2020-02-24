Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the main event of UFC Portland between heavyweight contenders Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

Harris vs. Overeem headlines UFC on ESPN+ 30, which takes place on April 11 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The two were previously scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 7, but Harris was forced to withdraw after this shocking murder of his daughter Aniah Blanchard. Overeem ended up fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event, losing the fight via vicious KO with just four seconds left in the fifth round.

With the fight coming up in just over a month from now, the online sportsbook 5Dimes released the opening betting odds for Harris vs. Overeem. Check them out below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC Portland Opening Odds

Walt Harris -210

Alistair Overeem +160

Harris opened as a -210 betting favorite, meaning you would have to bet $210 to win $100. Overeem opened as a +160 betting underdog, meaning you would have to bet $100 to win $160.

This battle between two of the top-10 ranked heavyweights in the UFC should be fun to watch while it lasts. Considering how much KO power both men have in their fists, it seems unlikely this fight will go the full five-round distance.

Harris (13-7, 1 NC) is 6-6, 1 NC overall in the UFC but has really come on strong as of late with three wins in his last four fights. In his last two outings, Harris knocked out Aleksei Oleinik and Sergey Spivak to emerge as one of the top heavyweights in the UFC.

Overeem (45-18, 1 NC) is 10-7 overall in the UFC and is coming off the loss to Rozenstruik which snapped a two-fight win streak over Oleinik and Sergei Pavlovich. Overeem still possesses plenty of finishing ability, but his chin is incredibly suspect at this point.

Who is your money on in this heavyweight fight between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.