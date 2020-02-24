Tyson Fury encouraged to retire by his father: ‘Enough is enough’

Tyson Fury is now the WBC heavyweight champ, the lineal heavyweight champ, and arguably the biggest star in boxing at present. Yet his father, John Fury, is hoping he’ll hang up the gloves.

Fury Sr. suggested his son’s retirement on Good Morning Britain mere days after Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

“I want my son to retire now,” John Fury said of his son (via Daily Mirror). “He’s done enough. It’s been an uphill battle for him. He’s done enough. I want him to pack it in now. I think it’s in the back of his mind. He can’t do anymore. He’s won every professional title. Enough is enough. There’s more to life now. He’s given it his all, he’s got no more to prove. He’s proved he’s been a worthy champion from this country, he’s been 13 years as a pro and he’s always been the opponent.

“Whatever he’s gone into, it’s been an uphill battle for him,” the elder Fury added. “He’s 32 years old. He’s got a young family and I do believe his children deserve their father. He’s done enough and that’s my opinion.”

While John Fury is hoping Tyson puts an end to his boxing career, it certainly seems unlikely he gets his wish.

From here, Fury can look ahead to a lucrative trilogy fight with Wilder, and perhaps even a showdown with unified heavyweight champ and fellow Englishman Anthony Joshua. Beyond that, fights with the likes Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz, and many others are possible. Suffice it to say that the Englishman has plenty of options left if he so chooses. He’s also only 32, with a relatively spare 31 fights on his record and comparatively little in the way of accumulated damage.

When do you think Tyson Fury will retire?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/24/2020.