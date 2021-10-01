Vitor Belfort fires back at critics of Evander Holyfield boxing match

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort fired back at critics of the recent Evander Holyfield boxing match for Triller Fight Club.

Belfort fought Holyfield last month in a controversial professional boxing match for Triller Fight Club. The controversy was two-fold. One, because Holyfield took the fight on short notice for Oscar De La Hoya, and two because Holyfield is 58 years old. Not shockingly, Holyfield was finished in the first round with strikes. There have been plenty of critics towards Belfort and Triller Fight Club since then, and now Belfort is firing back at them.

Speaking to AG Fight in a recent interview, Belfort shot back at the critics of the fight.

“He (Holyfield) tried to rip my head off, he knocked himself out at one point and got such a cross that he fell to the canvas by himself. If I don’t dodge my head would be rolling on the floor. Then people criticize that I was very, very roasted. I’m not worried about that. I beat the most powerful heavyweight in history, who beat Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, the ‘haters’ will be there to criticize you. If I fight a guy over 50 is it worth it? If I win they will criticize. The animal was too strong, he is a horse and he was boxing well and I was very precise. Nobody talks about my accuracy, how good I was. They talk about how bad he was. He wasn’t bad, I demolished him,” Belfort said.

“I was cautious, I started slowly, but when he came up with it, I had my time. When you smell blood, it’s time to hunt. It would be unnecessary (if the referee lets it go on longer), given his age. He took a lot of uppercut blow to the chin. The first one got really strong. Then there were other blows. But as many people think they are the other’s head, so let it die. It’s part of it.”

Do you agree with the criticism towards Vitor Belfort for fighting Evander Holyfield?