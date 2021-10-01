Islam Makhachev heavily favored to defeat Dan Hooker at UFC 267

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is heavily favored to defeat divisional rival Dan Hooker at UFC 267 later this month.

Makhachev was supposed to fight Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267, but RDA was forced to pull out of the fight with an injury. In his place steps Hooker, who is fresh off of a decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 last weekend. With the UFC in a tough situation in regards to finding a suitable opponent to fight Makhachev, Hooker stepped up on short notice. The two lightweights will now meet later this month at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

With UFC 267 just a few weeks away, the sportsbooks have opened up the betting odds for this Makhachev vs. Hooker fight. As you’d expect, the Russian opened as the favorite. However, the odds appear to be quite wide considering how good of a fighter Hooker is.

UFC 267 Odds

Islam Makhachev -425

Dan Hooker +325

Makhachev opened as a -425 betting favorite. That means a $425 bet would be required just to win $100. As for Hooker, he opened as a +325 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $325.

Considering Makhachev is 9-1 overall in the UFC and is currently riding an eight-fight win streak, it’s not surprising to see him open as the betting favorite. After all, he would be favored to defeat the majority of UFC lightweights. At the same time, however, Hooker is an excellent fighter in his own right, and he wasn’t even this big of an underdog when he fought Dustin Poirier last year, and Poirier is the best lightweight on the planet. Still, styles make fights, and the majority of people expect Makhachev to blanket Hooker. We will find out in just a few weeks if Hooker is able to thwart those takedown attempts.

Who is your money on in this lightweight bout at UFC 267 between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker?