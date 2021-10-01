Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira rebooked for upcoming UFC main event

An important women’s bantamweight bout between top-10 ranked Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira has been rebooked as UFC main event.

Tate vs. Vieira was originally intended to headline the UFC Fight Night card on October 16, but the fight fell apart after Tate contracted COVID-19. Because Tate was not healthy enough to compete on that date, the pairing fell apart, and a women’s featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Norma Dumont was elevated to the main event of the October 16 card. Fortunately for both Tate and Vieira, the UFC was able to rebook them in rather fast order, as the promotion announced this week the pairing will go down on November 20.

Tate (19-7) is the No. 8 ranked women’s bantamweight fighter in the UFC. The 35-year-old American recently returned from a five-year layoff to defeat Marion Reneau in her comeback to the Octagon. It was an incredible performance by Tate as she absolutely smashed her opponent and won a “Performance of the Night” bonus for her victory. Tate is convinced that she can make another run for the UFC women’s bantamweight title that she once held, and a win over the higher-ranked Vieira would help push her up the rankings.

Vieira (11-2) is the No. 7 ranked women’s bantamweight on the UFC roster. The 30-year-old Brazilian is 5-2 overall in the UFC but she has lost two of her last three fights. She was defeated by Yana Kunitskaya by a decision earlier this year in a fight where she also missed weight. However, Vieira does have notable wins in the UFC over the likes of Cat Zingano, Sara McMann, and Sijara Eubanks. With a victory over Tate in this matchup, Vieira would continue to earn her keep in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings.

Who do you think wins this women’s matchup between Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira?