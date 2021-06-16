Vitor Belfort criticizes Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren for venturing into boxing: “I just think they are the worst representation of MMA”

Vitor Belfort criticized Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren for venturing into boxing, saying he thinks “they are the worst representation of MMA.”

Belfort was supposed to make his return to boxing this weekend against YouTuber “The Real Tarzann” but the entire Triller Fight Club boxing event was pushed back to later this summer after headliner Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID-19. For Belfort, it was disappointing to hear the news that the fight was pushed back, but he is looking forward to stepping back into the boxing ring and showing everyone that MMA fighters can actually box, because as far as Belfort is concerned, what we’ve seen thus far hasn’t been pretty.

Speaking to the media ahead of the now-canceled event, Belfort was asked what he thinks about MMA fighters such as Askren and Woodley making the move to boxing for high-profile fights. As far as Belfort is concerned, he hasn’t been impressed at all with what Woodley and Askren have shown in boxing, and Belfort believes they are “the worst representation of MMA,” while further indicating he thinks his daughter can outbox the likes of Woodley and Askren since she has been working on her boxing skills for so long.

“I just think they are the worst representation of MMA. These guys that you just mentioned, I can fight all of them in one night. I’ll put them out. They cannot even survive two rounds with me, these MMA athletes that are representing us in boxing,” Belfort said (via MMAFighting.com).

“My daughter — have you seen my daughter punch? My daughter Victoria can put these guys out. Because they don’t know how to box. My kids have boxed since they were kids.”

