Dana White still believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will come back to make it 30-0

UFC president Dana White still believes that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will come back to the Octagon to make it 30-0.

Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke in the main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island in October. Immediately after getting the finish, the Russian champion took the mic and used his post-fight speech as an opportunity to retire from mixed martial arts. However, he never made it official, and in the past few weeks, we have heard rumblings that Nurmagomedov is in fact considering fighting one more time.

White has been among those who have suggested that Nurmagomedov is not done yet, and thus he has let him keep the lightweight belt around his waist while he takes some time off and decides what to do with his career. But if you ask White, he believes that Nurmagomedov will ultimately make the decision to fight once again. Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 15, White said that he believes “The Eagle” will fly again.

“I do (believe he fights again). I do. He hasn’t said that to me, but I do,” White said. “We’re going to meet in Abu Dhabi. Sometime soon. I’ll let you know when you need to know.”

Nurmagomedov has said in the past that reaching the 30-0 mark is something that he and his father Abdulmanap held dear to them. It was something the pair wanted to do together, but unfortunately for the younger Nurmagomedov, his father lost his battle with COVID-19 over the summer and he passed away. Nurmagomedov was able to compose himself and get through a whole training camp before stepping into the Octagon against Gaethje and comminating him. He was adamant after that fight that he was done with fighting, but if we are to believe White, he may fight once more.

