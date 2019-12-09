VIDEO | Watch Alistair Overeem’s lip explode in slow motion at UFC DC

UFC Washington went down on Saturday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. In the main event, Alistair Overeem faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight showdown. Overeem was originally scheduled to fight Walt Harris, but due to the tragic circumstances regarding Walt Harris’ stepdaughter, that original matchup was cancelled.

Rozenstruik filled in for Harris to face Overeem. The decision would prove to be the right one for Rozenstruik as he finished Overeem with a punches in the final seconds of round five.

Overeem was ahead on the judge’s scorecard and was seconds away from winning the fight. However, the punishing power of Rozenstruik not only turned the tables but split Overeem’s lip wide open.

Footage of the fight clearly showed Alistair Overeem’s lip exploding in two from the impact. You can watch the gruesome injury below in slow motion:

If getting KO’d in the last 10 seconds of the fight wasn’t bad enough, Overeem’s lip exploded pic.twitter.com/R536TuiYFU — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) December 8, 2019

After absorbing this impact, the 38-year old Overeem managed to get back to his feet. His efforts were still in vain as the referee, Dan Miragliotta, called an end to the bout at 4:56 in round five.

The loss put an end to the Overeem’s two-fight win streak and was the 14th knockout loss of his professional MMA career. It was also the seventh KO loss for him inside the UFC Octagon. Nevertheless, he rolled with the punches as he underwent successful surgery to repair the cut and joked about the fight on social media.

Getting stitched up. Lip not to sexy at the moment.. a little bit a fast stoppage if u ask me – but hope u guys enjoyed the fight 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😌 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 8, 2019

Rozenstruik on the other hand, sealed the ultimate comeback victory and proved he is not to be underestimated. The heavyweight raised his undefeated record to 10-0.

What did you think of the gory showdown between Alistair Overeem and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC DC main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.