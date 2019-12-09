Tito Ortiz updates on what’s next after Combate Americas win

Over the weekend, former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz picked up a blowout, submission victory over former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. The bout headlined Combate Americas’ first foray onto pay-per-view.

With this victory, Ortiz moved onto a three-fight win-streak, having beaten former UFC talents Chuck Liddell and Chael Sonnen in his next most recent fights. While the 44-year-old has unsuccessfully retired several times previously, it doesn’t sound like he has any desire to stop now.

Speaking after his win over Del Rio, Ortiz clarified that his current contract with Combate Americas obligates him to another fight with the promotion. Beyond that, he says he may continue fighting for organization.

“I was a five-time defending UFC champion, and here I am — 22 years later I still fight, and Alberto pushed me to be the best that I can,” Ortiz said post-fight (via MMA Junkie). “I’ve got another fight in Combate. I may have a couple more fights in Combate.”

At this stage, it’s not clear who Tito Ortiz will fight in his sophomore Combate Americas fight. That said, he recently claimed he and the Latin American promotion have been in touch with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Ortiz says he likes that idea of a fight with Velasquez, so long as the career heavyweight can slim down to 210 lbs. WWE would also have to allow Velasquez to compete in an MMA bout.

“It’s not a one and done deal with Combate. I signed a three-fight, two-year contract with them. So there will be a fight after,” Ortiz told Shakiel Mahjouri of Bloody Elbow ahead of his fight with Del Rio. “Campbell [McLaren] actually talked to Cain Velasquez and he said he’d like the winner of this [fight with Del Rio]. If Cain Velasquez can get to 205, I’m in. If he can make it to 210 I’m in.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.