UFC 297: ‘Strickland vs. Du Plessis’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - January 20, 2024

The Octagon returns to Toronto for tonight’s UFC 297 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland (28-5 MMA) captured the promotion’s middleweight world title at September’s UFC 293 event, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Israel Adesanya. That win marked ‘Tarzan’s’ third in a row, as he had previously scored victories over Abusupiyan Magomedov and Nassourdine Imavov respectively.

Meanwhile, Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) will be entering his first career UFC title bout sporting an eight-fight winning streak, his most recent being a second round TKO victory over former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The South African has scored finishes in 19 of his 20 career wins and is confident he will be able to do the same when he squares off with Sean Strickland this evening at the Scotia Bank Centre.

UFC 297 is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight, as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will duke it out for the promotion’s vacant 135lbs title.

Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva

Pennington (15-8 MMA) will enter her second career UFC title bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a split decision victory over Ketlen Vieira twelve months ago. Prior to that, ‘Rocky’ had earned wins over Aspen Ladd, Macy Chiasson, Pannie Kianzad and Marion Reneau.

Meanwhile, Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating former champion Holly Holm in July of last year. That victory was later overturned to a no-contest, this after the Brazilian tested positive for Ritalinic Acid. Prior to that contest, ‘Sheetara’ was coming off back-t0-back submission wins over Lina Lansberg and Stephanie Egger.

Also featured on the UFC 297 main card lineup is a highly anticipated featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev.

Allen (19-2 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering the first loss of his UFC career to Max Holloway last April. Prior to that setback, ‘Almighty’ had strung together ten straight wins inside of the Octagon, which included stoppage victories over Dan Hooker and Calvin Kattar.

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev (17-0 MMA) will be looking to extend his UFC record to a perfect 8-0 when he squares off with English standout this evening in Toronto. The Russian is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Dan Ige and Diego Lopes in his most recent efforts.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 297 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis –

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva –

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott –

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault –

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev –

UFC 297 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield –

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson –

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras –

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana –

UFC 297 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson –

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira –

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis?

