Video | UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell drops bars on social media: “Insult my momma get a fat bruise, I’ll slam you down like Matt Hughes”

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell is a talented man – and he’s shown off another side of his game through the form of a rap.

Following his win over Edson Barboza back in March, Bryce Mitchell is considered to be a genuine contender in the 145-pound division. He’s 15-0, he’s got an eccentric personality and he’s incredibly dominant inside the cage.

He’s also made no secret of the fact that he’s dying to get a shot at the champion Alexander Volkanovski, although he may need one or two more wins before he can get to that level.

Alongside mixed martial arts he also has several other interests including country rap, as he displayed in the seven-track mixtape ‘Pasture Fire’ that he released last year.

Now, fans have been treated to an impromptu rap that Mitchell recently released on social media.

“I’m clean cut, no tattoos, praise God from the back pews, insult my momma get a fat bruise, I’ll slam you down like Matt Hughes. My ground and pound is renowned they talk about it all around the town, I’m slow smoking that’s no joking, slow motion with Joe Rogan. 100k every time I fight, half goes to God half goes to life, same house, same spouse, train hard with James Krause and if all y’all gonna talk about me, well y’all best match your dang mouths.”

Mitchell has a whole lot of potential both in and outside of the Octagon and moving forward, it’s worth keeping an eye on just how far he can go.

What do you think of Bryce Mitchell’s country rap? Are you a fan of his personality outside of the cage? Just how far can he go in the featherweight division and is there a chance he’ll challenge Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!