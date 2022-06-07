UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell believes the United States government played a role in the Uvalde School Shooting

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is suggesting that the United States government played a role in the recent school mass shooting.

It was on May 24th that 19 students and two teachers were shot dead by an 18-year-old Salvador Ramos inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The massacre represented the third deadliest school shooting in the US, and the 27th fatal incident at an education facility in 2022 to date.

In speaking during a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, Bryce Mitchell had this to say:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“The police officers sit outside for about an hour, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, well, we don’t know if (we) wanna enter because of this, we don’t have enough armor, we don’t have enough…’ Those kids don’t have any armor? Those officers, when they swear into office, it’s their duty to go in there and die for those kids on the spot.”

“That’s their job. Their job was to go into that school that day and die or kill that guy that was killing everybody. There should have been zero hesitation, zero.”

Continuing Bryce Mitchell said (h/t MMANews):

“The government is getting involved in some of these shootings. In this one, I believe that they ordered them (police) to stand down. I believe they were ordered to stand down, sit outside that school, while innocents were shot, so that they could have a narrative to come and take AR-15s, specifically. I’ll say it again… I will die before I hand over that gun.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

This is not the first time that Mitchell has voiced conspiracy theories, he also suggested that the 2017 Las Vegas shooting was an inside job staged by the government in order to implement gun control.

What are your thoughts on what the fighter said? Apparently no one is going to be taking away Bryce Mitchell’s gun anytime soon.