Nate Diaz trashes Usman vs. Burns booking: “This isn’t a title fight”

UFC welterweight contender Nate Diaz isn’t a fan of the newly announced welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

Diaz’s gripes with the matchup seem to stem from the fact that Burns, who now holds the No. 1 spot in the UFC rankings, was only given the opportunity to fight Usman for the title when Jorge Masvial began butting heads with the promotion.

See what Diaz had to say below.

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit,” Diaz wrote.”You should’ve fought the next guy in line, not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too. That’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

Nate Diaz has not fought since November, when he was defeated by Masvidal in the UFC’s first and only “BMF” title fight. It was this BMF title win that established Masvidal as the next man in line for Kamaru Usman. However, negotiations for the Usman vs. Masvidal recently stalled, prompting Masvial to go on the offensive, shining a spotlight on the UFC’s widely-criticized compensation of fighters. The UFC then moved on from the matchup, offering the title shot to Burns, who is riding high on a dominant win over Tyron Woodley.

The Usman vs. Burns fight is scheduled to occur at UFC 251 on the UFC’s Fight Island on July 11.

