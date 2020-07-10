Dana White comments on Mike Perry situation: “That’s not normal behavior”

UFC President Dana White has commented on the recent troubles of polarizing welterweight star “Platinum” Mike Perry.

Earlier this week, footage surfaced that seemed to show Perry getting violent with a number of patrons a restaurant in Texas, and ultimately knocking a man unconcious.

White kept his comments on Perry brief, but acknowledged that the welterweight is likely in need of some professional help.

Dana White on Mike Perry (during today’s media scrum): “He obviously needs some help. That’s not normal behaviour” — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 10, 2020

“He obviously needs some help,” White told the media on Friday (via Aaron Bronsteter of TSN). “That’s not normal behaviour.”

Prior to this comment from White, the UFC issued an official statement on Perry, claiming that the welterweight will not be welcomed back into the Octagon until he undergoes treatment.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the statement, which was obtained by ESPN, read. “The conduct displayed by Perry is no reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

At this time, Mike Perry has not yet commented on this incident—other than Tweeting “no comment.”

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

“No comment,” he wrote on Twitter shortly after the video surfaced.

According to a report from TMZ, Mike Perry assaulted several people on the night in question, and is also facing a theft charge or failing to pay his bill at the restaurant.