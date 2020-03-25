Top MMA podcasts to listen to during coronavirus isolation

With the looming threat of Coronavirus causing everybody to isolate themselves, BJPENN.com has curated a list of the top MMA podcasts for you to listen to (in no particular order).

Now, you can fill your brain with an unlimited stream of MMA information and keep boredom at bay.

Believe You Me with Michael Bisping and Luis J Gomez

If no-filter MMA commentary and sarcastic British humor is your cup of tea, then look no further. Believe You Me covers popular MMA topics, with the added thoughts and stories of co-hosts Mike Bisping and Luis J Gomez. The dynamic duo provides a Punch and Judy style commentary that is the podcast form of locker-room banter.

Weighing In with Josh Thomson and Big John McCarthy

Weighing In with Josh Thomson and Big John McCarthy provides a thoughtful and analytical approach to MMA news. Josh Thomson’s career as a Bellator analyst and former fighter allow him to provide a unique perspective. Meanwhile, John McCarthy’s reputation as top MMA referee imparts listeners with invaluable insight time and time again. It’s a great podcast to stay up to date with Bellator news and topical MMA controversies.

BJ Penn Radio with Jason Kindschy

BJ Penn Radio with host Jason Kindschy features an A-list of MMA guests such as Colby Covington and Valentina Shevchenko. The radio show provides golden nuggets of MMA information that you’d be sad to miss out on. Unlike other podcasts, BJ Penn Radio focuses on the fighter’s voice without limiting their opinion to fit time constraints of a podcast agenda. A must-listen-to for MMA enthusiasts.

Luke Thomas has been an avid fan of the MMA since 2004 and is one of the most insightful and opinionated figures in the sport. His Live chats and podcast provide a more personal approach to MMA news whilst still maintaining unwavering professionalism.

Megan Anderson has put her experience as an MMA fighter to good use by creating The Megan Anderson Show, available on Youtube. On her platform, she gives her personal breakdown of UFC fights and provides a level of interactivity via live streams and Q and A sessions. She is one of the only hosts to present a podcast whilst still competing in the sport.

Submission Radio with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov

Submission Radio hosts a long list of interesting guests, including recent appearances from Ben Askren, Dan Hardy and others. The hosts Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov complement each other and ask probing questions that fans want to know the answer to.

MMA H.E.A.T. with Karyn Bryant

The MMA H.E.A.T. podcast is lead by veteran journalist Karyn Bryant. Bryant’s longstanding career within the sport and position as an ESPN MMA anchor gives her an elevated knowledge of the sport — in and outside the Octagon. Her co-host is UFC welterweight and model Alan Jouban. Their experience in front of the camera has paid off, as the duo provide an articulate and eloquent podcast on MMA topics.

JRE MMA Show by Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is arguably the OG of the podcast universe and his MMA Show is no exception. Rogan’s MMA podcasts are significantly longer than most rival platforms. They follow a one-on-one discussion format with MMA royalty such as Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre This allows Rogan to explore every crack and crevice of his guest’s fighting career as well as their personal life and interests. His show is widely considered the crème de la crème of MMA podcasts.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.