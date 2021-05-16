Video | Ronaldo Souza in good spirits after breaking arm at UFC 262: “I think everything’s going to be fine”

Middleweight veteran Ronaldo Souza is in good spirits after breaking his arm at UFC 262, saying “I think everything’s going to be fine.”

Souza was submitted for the first time in his MMA career on Saturday night at UFC 262 when Andre Muniz caught him in an armbar and broke his right arm. It was a brutal injury to watch happen to the 41-year-old Souza, but fortunately, it appears as though he is in good spirits despite suffering such a bad break. Taking to his social media the day after shattering his arm against Muniz, Souza was all smiles before he gets surgery tomorrow.

Ronaldo Souza: Thank You all for the support and concern . I’m in the hospital with my wife now and my surgery will be tomorrow. Thank you @ufc for all the support I’m having here . #UFC262 #UFC #RonaldoJacare

“Hey what’s up, everybody? I’m at the hospital right now. I broke my arm and I have my surgery tomorrow. Thanks, UFC for all the support, and thanks to everyone for rooting for me. I think everything’s going to be fine, thank you,” Souza said in the statement.

Souza has now lost his last four straight fights, albeit to excellent competition in Muniz, Kevin Holland, Jan Blachowicz, and Jack Hermansson. Still, a four-fight losing skid is tough for anyone to endure, so it will be interesting to see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Souza. He could be given another shot at getting a win just given the fact he is one of the best middleweights we’ve ever seen, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see the UFC potentially release Souza given his age and his losing streak.

What do you think is next for Ronaldo Souza after suffering the first submission loss of his career against Andre Muniz at UFC 262?