Tyson Fury confirms heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua for August 14 in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury has confirmed that his heavyweight boxing title match against Anthony Joshua will take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

Fury took to social media on Sunday to make the announcement official. Promoter Eddie Hearn had already hinted at the fight taking place on either August 7 or August 14, but ultimately they settled on August 14 as the date. The fight will take place in Saudi Arabia.

“Hey there, Tyson Fury the Gypsy King. I’ve just got massive news for all of you guys. I’ve just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudia Arabia. He told me this fight’s 100% on. August 14, 2021, summertime. All eyes of the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And I cannot wait, repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all times. This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on. Peace out, God bless. See you all in Saudi,” Fury said.

Joshua (24-1) has lost only once in his career to Anthony Ruiz Jr. the first time they met in June 2019. Since then, Joshua has won his last two fights, including beating Ruiz via unanimous decision in their rematch and then defeating Kubrat Pulev via TKO. He will now take on Fury in this heavyweight title unification bout for all of the marbles between them.

Fury (30-0-1) was last seen in the boxing ring in February 2020 when he knocked out Deontay Wilder for the biggest win of his career to date. Since a split draw with Wilder in the pair’s first meeting back in December 2018, Fury has won his last three straight fights over Wilder, Otto Wallin, and Tom Schwarz in order to earn this fight against Joshua.

Who wins this heavyweight boxing title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua?