Shane Burgos issues statement following scary KO loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262: “This sport can bring the highest highs of highs and the lowest of lows”

UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos issued a statement following his scary KO loss to Edson Barboza at UFC 262.

Burgos and Barboza opened up the main pay-per-view card at UFC 262 and put on the “Fight of the Night” as the two 145lbers slugged it out for the two-plus rounds the fight lasted, earning $75,000 each in the process. It seemed like the fight was on its way to being a spirited three-round decision, but early in the third round, Barboza landed an overhand right that rocked Burgos and led to him having a delayed-reaction knockout. It was a scary sight to witness, but thankfully, it appears that Burgos is going to be okay.

Taking to his social media the day after his war with Barboza, Burgos issued a statement where he thanked his fans for their support while also praising his opponent Barboza.

Shane Burgos: Overwhelmed by all the love and support I’ve been getting. This sport can bring the highest highs of highs and the lowest of lows. Disappointed is an understatement for how I’m feeling but it is what it is, all I can do is learn and grow from it. Gonna take some time off to spend with my wife and daughters but excited to get back in there later in the year and show a better version of myself. It was an honor to share the cage with @edsonbarbozajr it was his night and he has all my respect! Thank u to my team, family, friends and all the fans for the support. This is all part of God’s plan and I trust it. I will keep chasing greatness..

Following the loss to Barboza, Burgos dropped to 6-3 overall in the UFC and he has is currently riding a two-fight losing skid with a decision loss to Josh Emmett last year.

