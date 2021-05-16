Ronaldo Souza “in general, is fine” after having his arm broken by Andre Muniz at UFC 262, says doctor

UFC middleweight Ronaldo Souza “in general, is fine” after having his arm broken by Andre Muniz in a nasty submission loss at UFC 262.

The 41-year-old Souza was submitted for the very first time in his legendary MMA career when he was caught in an armbar by Muniz in the first round of their fight at UFC 262. Unfortunately for Souza, he was not able to tap in time and his arm broke. Mics picked up the sound of the bone actually breaking and overall it was one of the worst arm breaks we have seen in the UFC since Frank Mir broke Tim Sylvia’s arm all those years ago.

Following the tough loss to Muniz, MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz received a health update from Dr. Ricksoe Moraes, who said that Souza broke his right humerus and will undergo surgery immediately. He is, however, expected to make a full recovery.

“In general, he’s fine, despite the fracture,” the doctor said about Souza.

Following the tapout loss to Muniz, Souza has now dropped his last four fights in a row, and it appears as though his career is on a serious decline at this point. That’s common for fighters who turn 40 years old, so it’s not a huge surprise to see him slipping when you think about it. Then again, when you consider that it was just two years ago that Souza went to a split decision with current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, it’s a pretty shocking fall from grace for the former Strikeforce middleweight champion.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Souza next. It’s possible he is kept around to build up more future contenders like Muniz, but it’s also possible the UFC matchmakers could give Souza his release if they feel he isn’t competitive anymore.

What do you think is next for Ronaldo Souza after having his arm broken by Andre Muniz at UFC 262?