VIDEO | Robbie Lawler, Colby Covington have tense staredown in Newark

On Saturday night, in the main event of UFC Newark, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will collide with former interim champ Colby Covington.

For Lawler, this bout represents the chance to rebound from two-straight losses. For Covington, meanwhile, it’s an opportunity to stake his claim to the next shot at the UFC welterweight title.

On Friday, the two welterweight rivals, who used to train together at American Top Team, took the stage in Newark for a pre-fight staredown. Covington — just has he has for the last few weeks — let loose a bit of trash talk. Lawler, meanwhile, scowled like he is very, very excited to get into the cage — the place where he does his talking.

See this tense staredown below (via Ariel Helwani)

Mr. Lawler does not seem impressed. pic.twitter.com/BA6ocDbflf — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 2, 2019

Thus far, Robbie Lawler has had a pretty calm attitude with respect to Covington’s trash talk.

“I don’t really pay attention to those things,” Lawler told MMA Junkie ahead of UFC on ESPN 5. “It’s not a reflection of me. He’s doing what he thinks he needs to do to create whatever he needs to create and I’m just going to stay in my lane and train hard and get ready for [the] fight.

“I don’t really care (what he says). It doesn’t bother me. I’m happy, my family’s happy, I’m happy with where I’m going and how I’m doing. I don’t really look in the past and I’m trying to learn and keep growing and be a better fighter and be a better person.”

What do you think will happen when the cage door closes on Robbie Lawler and Colby Covington in Newark on Saturday night?

The fight will air on ESPN. Here’s how to watch it.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/2/2019.