Robbie Lawler talks Colby Covington matchup & why it makes sense

Robbie Lawler had just five weeks to prepare for Colby Covington, but he feels taking the fight is worth it.

Lawler was last seen in action back in March. He took on Ben Askren on the main card of UFC 235. “Ruthless” lost the bout via controversial submission in the first round. It didn’t take Lawler long to get back on the horse as he’ll meet Covington tomorrow night (Aug. 3). The welterweight clash headlines UFC Newark.

Ahead of the bout, Lawler spoke to UFC.com. During the interview, the former UFC welterweight champion talked about the lesson he learned in the Askren fight.

“The Ben Askren fight happened the way it happened and showed me where I needed to be; showed me where I was and where I wanted to go,” said Lawler, explaining his quick turnaround and how this fight came together. “I just got back in the gym and started working on things to fine tune and get better.”

With limited time to prepare for Covington, Lawler didn’t hesitate to take the bout. He discussed why it simply makes sense.

“They asked me, I talked to my coaches and my manager — I was already in pretty good shape, it was five weeks out, but it all worked out,” he added. “It’s a big fight against an interim titleholder and it kind of all fell into place.”

UFC Newark take place inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. BJPENN will have you covered with results and highlights. Be sure to stick around after the event for the fallout of UFC Newark. The main card and prelims air live on ESPN. Need some help watching UFC events? Get all the information you need here.