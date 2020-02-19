Donald Cerrone hoping to return to the Octagon in March or April

UFC legend Donald Cerrone is hoping to return to the Octagon in March or April following his knockout loss to Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246.

Cerrone lasted only 40 seconds to McGregor back in January, suffering his third consecutive TKO defeat after losing to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson before that. It’s been a brutal stretch for Cerrone, one of the most popular fighters in MMA history and the most active fighter in UFC history, as he appears to be on the downside of his career after years of being a durable fan favorite who was known for his ability to absorb damage.

Following the knockout loss to McGregor, Cerrone was medically suspended for six months due to nose and orbital fractures. However, it appears that “Cowboy” is mending up fast, as the legend is hoping to make a quick return back into the Octagon.

In his latest Instagram post, Cerrone teased a potential return to the UFC in March or April.

“What you thinking Danger?? We should fight in March or April?”

Considering Cerrone has lost three straight fights via TKO, perhaps a tune-up fight is in order for “Cowboy” when he does make his return to the Octagon. To be fair to Cerrone, his three losses came against elite competition in McGregor, Gaethje, and Ferguson. But at the same time, a three-fight losing streak is never a good thing, so perhaps the UFC will give him a more stylistically-favorable fight in his return.

Cerrone fought McGregor at welterweight and there’s still the chance he fights at 170lbs when he does come back, but perhaps a return back to 155lbs is in order. Regardless of what weight class he fights at, Cerrone definitely needs to get his hand raised in his next fight. If he gets knocked out again, fans and media will start using the word retirement when talking about him, and that’s not a word that’s in Cerrone’s vocabulary.

Who would you like to see Donald Cerrone fight in his return to the Octagon?