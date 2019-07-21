VIDEO | Referee Dan Miragliotta did not look impressed with Greg Hardy

UFC heavyweight and former NFL player Greg Hardy picked up the biggest win of his MMA career on Saturday night when he finished Juan Adams in just 45 seconds via TKO at UFC San Antonio. It was the most impressive win of Hardy’s UFC run so far and came over arguably the best opponent he’s fought so far inside the Octagon.

However, not everyone was impressed with Hardy’s knockout.

Referee Dan Miragliotta, who officiated the bout, raised Hardy’s hand in victory after the official decision was read by announcer Bruce Buffer. Miragliotta apparently wasn’t impressed at all by Hardy, though, and was caught on camera shaking his head as he dropped Hardy’s hand.

Watch the video below via Twitter.

We don’t know what was running through Miragliotta’s head at that moment, but there are many people in the MMA community who haven’t been impressed with Hardy or his quick rise through the ranks in the UFC thanks to his checkered past. However, his past troubles did not stop UFC president Dana White from signing him following a stint on the Contender Series last summer. In three UFC appearances since getting signed, Hardy has appeared on three main cards on UFC on ESPN bouts. Regardless of what anyone thinks of him, it looks like he will be a member of the UFC roster for some time to come.

This win over Adams might not get Hardy ranked in the top-15 of the UFC heavyweight division, but he surely isn’t far from it at this point. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers pair him up with next, but at this point you have to expect him to get a name opponent after smashing Adams and Dmitry Smoliakov in his last two fights.

Were you impressed with Greg Hardy’s knockout win over Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio?