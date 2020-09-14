Video | President Trump endorses Colby Covington ahead of UFC Vegas 11

President Donald Trump has given Colby Covington his official endorsement ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodley this weekend.

Covington is set to finally lock horns with Woodley after years of the two rivals going back and forth at one other – whether it be on social media or in interviews. Covington is attempting to bounce back from his Welterweight Championship defeat to Kamaru Usman whereas Woodley has suffered back-to-back defeats against Usman and the new number one contender Gilbert Burns.

One of Covington’s biggest fans, in his own view, is President Trump, and the man himself has formally given his endorsement to the controversial welterweight star.

The #POTUS @realDonaldTrump will be tuned into @ESPN to watch me at #UFCVegas11 this Saturday night how about you snowflakes? pic.twitter.com/QB2z68McFa — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 14, 2020

“I’m gonna be watching Colby, I’m a big fan of Colby, he’s a winner and he’s a champ. It’s gonna be a great evening, a great fight, and I just wish him the best of luck. I’ve seen him a lot and he is tough – good luck champ.”

The winner of this bout could well be the next in line to face the winner of the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns clash, although Woodley may have to get another win under his belt after his defeat to Burns.

Covington has clearly been putting in the hours ahead of this huge grudge match, and he recently explained to BJPENN.COM Radio why that time has been spent away from American Top Team.

“My brand was being held back being at American Top Team,” said Covington. “I have nothing but respect for Dan Lambert. The guy’s been nothing but a mentor and a good friend, but you cross the line when you try and tell me what I can and cannot do in the professional fighting business. We’re getting locked in an Octagon to kill each other, take each other’s brain cells, send each other to the morgue, and you’re worried about some words that I might be saying? It sounds a little petty and a little childish, and I didn’t have time for that anymore. I got big business to take care of.

“It’s not fair to try and take someone’s voice away and their platform and try and tell them what they can and cannot do, especially in the fighting business,” Covington added. “It’s already an ugly business as it is. Then to be mad about some words when we’re getting locked in a cage to kill each other in our underwear on Saturday nights, it’s just a little pathetic, and it’s not right, but I have no ill will towards it. I think Dan had to do what he had to do, and he felt that it was right to implement that policy for the team.”

