Tony Ferguson sends a message to Dana White, pleads for the UFC to save Dustin Poirier fight

Tony Ferguson is calling on UFC president Dana White to give the fans what they deserve and save his Dustin Poirier fight.

Ferguson appeared to be in good spirits last week despite losing out on a potential fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 254. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that his opponent was headed back to his home in Louisiana after negotiations for his fight with Ferguson had fallen through.

“The UFC and I didn’t come to terms,” Poirier told ESPN. “I will not be fighting on October 24.”

According to “The Diamond,” he didn’t feel the organization had offered him what he deserved for this blockbuster clash.

“I just need to be compensated if they want this fight. Simple as that.” Poirier added. “I’m a prizefighter and the prize needs to be right.”

The proposed Poirier vs. Ferguson fight would have drawn large numbers for the upcoming fight card which is headlined by a lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening.

Tony Ferguson is disappointed about that.

As he continues to mull over the missed opportunity, Ferguson returned to social media to beg Dana White to organize the fight.

“Here’s Lookin’ At You Kid” Pay the man @danawhite @ufc Love ya’ll but let’s give the Hardcore & Casual fans what they deserve, a good fight Sir ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @DustinPoirier #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/uVwwZIUtSd — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 14, 2020

