Coach: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa will be “the greatest middleweight title fight in history”

Eric Albarracin has high expectations for Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa.

Adesanya and Costa have been going back-and-forth at one another for months a fight between them seems likely. It would see both men put their undefeated records on the line, in what Albarracin says will be the greatest middleweight title fight in history.

“Paulo Costa vs Adesanya will be the greatest middleweight title fight in history. These two hate each other, they are at each other’s throats,” Albarracin said to BJPENN.com. “When we went to UFC 243, Adesanya called him Ricky Martin, and he does look like Ricky Martin but he hits like Mike Tyson. Adesanya will not step out of the cage there, Costa will erase him.”

When Adesanya and Costa will fight each other is to be seen. It seemed likely they would meet in the summer, but due to the pandemic and travel restrictions that may no longer happen.

Yet, no matter when they fight Eric Albarracin knows Costa will knockout Adesanya to hand him his first loss in MMA and become the middleweight champion. If he does just that, Captain Eric would like to see him move up in weight to become a champ-champ.

“Paulo does cut a lot of weight. I could see him going up to 205, he’s going to be my next champ-champ,” he explained.



Ultimately, for Albarracin, he has a dream plan already set up. That is having Costa fight Adesanya in the main event and then have Korean Zombie battle Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main so he can have his fighters win the featherweight and middleweight titles.

“Have the main event be Costa-Adesanya and co-main of Volkanovski-Zombie because we will take that whole team out at once,” he concluded.

Do you agree with Eric Albarracin that Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa would be the greatest middleweight title fight in history?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/20/2020.