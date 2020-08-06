VIDEO | Jake Paul gets raided by armed feds, boxing match on Tyson-Jones card potentially at risk

Youtube star turned pro boxer Jake Paul had a surprise visit from a battalion of armed federal agents this week, casting doubt on the status of his upcoming boxing match.

Paul is currently scheduled to fight former NBA player Nate Robinson in a pro bout on September 12. The card will be headlined by an exhibition bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

See the footage of the raid, which stemmed from Paul’s alleged involvement in a Scottsdale, Arizona riot following the death of George Floyd, below:

“The FBI is investigating allegations of criminal acts surrounding the incident at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2020,” the FBI told ABC7 in a statement, clarifying that no arrests were immediately planned.

According to ABC7, multiple firearms were seized in the raid “including a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard.”

Paul was reportedly not home when the feds came knocking.

Jake Paul made his pro boxing debut earlier this year, scoring a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

His brother, Logan Paul, has also been involved in several boxing matches on the amateur and pro circuits. The YouTubing brothers’ boxing bouts have all been massive pay-per-view successes, hence Jake Paul’s position on the Tyson-Jones undercard.

At this time, Paul’s fight with Robinson has not been cancelled, and if no arrests are made, it should go ahead as planned. However, it’s status is certainly up in the air at the moment.

Stay tuned for further updates as new details emerge.